Andover Congregational Church News, June 2017

By Sandy Miller, Andover Congregational Church

We are so pleased that one of our long time members and leaders among us, Kathy Winkfield, is in the process of being approved for ordination in the Anglican Church of North America. After preaching, teaching, and answering questions before the Board of Examining Chaplains, of the Diocese of New England, Kathy, when approved, will be ordained, first as a Vocational Deacon sometime in June. This will be followed, when all is ready, by ordination as presbyter/priest in the summer of 2018.

The Missions Committee has been busy. We recently collected over $300 for “Give a Goat”, which comes under Samaritan’s Purse headed by Franklin Graham. This organization provides animals (cows, goats, chickens, etc) to people in third world nations so they may be more self-sufficient. On Mother’s Day, baby bottles were passed out for people to fill with loose change, currency, or check. The baby bottles will be collected on Father’s Day. The monies will be sent to Aspire Women’s Center, formerly called Care Net Pregnancy Center, located in the Lakes Region. Aspire provides life affirming pregnancy support services, including pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds for pregnancy confirmation for women in our communities experiencing unplanned pregnancies.

We continue with helping the local food pantries with donations of food and time. We also continue to be involved in reaching out to the Franklin community, by offering to pray for people at scheduled events or by just providing a listening ear to their struggles and offering constructive help.

Special thanks to Ginny Newton for overseeing the Church’s annual Plant and Bake Sale, which was held on May 6. Over $400 was raised for the Church Treasury.

Don’t forget our monthly flea market and bake sales, which will always be held on the last Saturday of the month from 8:30 till 2 PM at the Grange Hall. All proceeds will go to benefit the Grange Hall Restoration Fund.

There are many opportunities to worship with us. Please join us. Always feel free to call the Church office at 603-735-5160 to speak with Pastor John Wagner for more information on what’s going on at the Church or if you need help in any way.

Thought for the day: “A man is never in worse company than when he flies into a rage and is beside himself” Read Proverbs 14:1a