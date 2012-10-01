Support Local at the Wilmot Farmers Market

Starting Saturday, June 24

Press Release

The Wilmot Farmers Market is a friendly and convenient place for you to get fresh local products. The term local has varying definitions. You might think “grown in New Hampshire” or maybe “from within a 100 miles”. At the Wilmot Farmers Market all the vendors are within 30 miles of the Wilmot town green. That is our definition of local.

While other markets might allow vendors to bring in products that are not their own, the Wilmot market vendors sign an application stating that they will only sell items that they make, grow, or produce. Without doubt, supporting the market will keep your dollars very close to home, as well as supporting small businesses, preserving the rural landscape, and maintaining farming traditions. Market manager, Margaret Hoyle states, “we have even more farms this season and the variety is better than ever.”

The market welcomes Andover’s Boston Hill Farm as a full time vendor with a variety of vegetables, herbs, and berries. You’ll also see the familiar face of Christine, our 2016 SNAP/EBT coordinator, as she takes on a new role as operator of Two Mountain Farm. After a long hiatus, we also welcome back Cindy Yeager, owner of Ewe & I Farm from Sutton. Cindy, whose husband Jerry grew up in Andover, will be sharing her tent with Elior Acres from Bradford. These new farms will increase customer choices for herbs, produce, meats, eggs, yarn, and other farm items.

Familiar Andover faces, Peter and Mary, from Highland Lake Apple Farm will be returning part time this season. You will find the dates they plan to attend and a full vendor list on the ‘meet your local vendors’ page at: wilmotfarmersmarket.com. There you will also find the musician schedule, the sponsors that keep the music playing, and a list of education tent activities, including Cheryl Sisson of Danbury who will bring the farm to the market on opening day with a display of farm animals.

Local farms, specialty food producers, and artisans will gather every Saturday from 9 AM to Noon from June 24 through September 30. Turn the Wilmot Town Green at 9 Kearsarge Valley Road in Wilmot into your local Stop and Shop. You can be sure it is local.