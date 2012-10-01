One Light Theater Hosts One Night Musical Revue

Saturday, June 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 PM

Press Release

On Saturday, June 24, join One Light Theatre in celebrating the start of their summer season! Meet members of the casts and creative teams, enter to win door prizes and discounts, and enjoy some classic and contemporary musical favorites. One Light’s first annual music revue will feature solo and group performances by their inaugural summer company: a collaborative cast of professional artists and community members taking the stage together, and bringing a new theatrical experience to the Lakes Region.

Come get acquainted with what One Light is all about, enriching and entertaining the community through high-quality, challenging theatre, and start getting excited for the remainder of the season!

One Light will be putting on four mainstage productions: Big Fish: The Musical, The 39 Steps, Moon Over Buffalo, and Next to Normal. They also offer a children’s theatre camp in July, culminating in an all-youth, fully staged production of Schoolhouse Rock Jr. All performances will take place at Tilton School’s historic Hamilton Hall.

This season is not one you’ll want to miss, and once you’ve seen the revue, you’re sure to know why! Visit onelighttheatre.org for tickets or more information, or call 603-848-7979.