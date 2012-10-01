One Light Theater Presents Big Fish: The Musical

First performance Friday, June 30

Press Release

Curtains open on One Light Theatre’s inaugural summer season June 30th with their first performance of Big Fish: The Musical. Featuring a core company of professional actors supported by talented community members, this production showcases the best of collaboration in the arts. You’ll recognize New Hampshire talent at work both onstage and off: the backdrops projected for each scene were painted by local artists, with originals on display in the theater lobby.

Big Fish: The Musical follows two storylines: in the present day, Edward Bloom grapples with his own mortality as his son, Will, prepares to become a father himself. In the past, we experience Edward’s young adventures as he once told them to Will: full of embellishment, magic, and storytelling. The two storylines finally overlap when Will, searching for the truth amidst Edward’s flair, uncovers a secret that Edward never shared. Full of adventure, emotion, and exciting songs like Be the Hero and Fight the Dragons, this show is sure to be one the whole family can enjoy!

One Light is a nonprofit theatre company with a particular passion for bringing new shows to the Lakes Region. Their mission is to not only entertain the community, but to enrich their audience by challenging norms and provoking discussion. This is a season you will not want to miss! Performance times are Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, July 2 at 2 PM. Visit onelighttheatre.org for more information and tickets, or call 603-848-7979 for tickets.