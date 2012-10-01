Cajun Bluesman Coming to the Flying Monkey

Show starts at 7:30 PM on Thursday, June 8

Press Release

The Flying Monkey Performance Center welcomes back Tab Benoit on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 PM. Known best for his gritty blues, the songwriter and guitarist is currently on tour playing his “swamp pop” and blues jams across the country.

Early in his career, the music industry encouraged Benoit to shift from blues to rock music to reach a wider audience. He stuck to his Cajun roots despite their advice. Benoit’s bold electric guitar parts are complemented by his vocals, both smooth and gritty, creating a Delta blues style that ranges from reflective and sincere to dangerous and exciting.

Tickets to see Tab Benoit are $34, and $39 for premier seating. For more information on upcoming shows or to purchase tickets call the box office at 603-536-2551 or go online at: flyingmonkeyNH.com.