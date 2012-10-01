The Flying Monkey Presents the Thunderbirds

Show starts at 7:30 PM on June 2

Press Release

The Flying Monkey Performance Center presents The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 PM. Known best for Texan blues rock and hits like Tuff Enuff and Wrap It Up, their sound has evolved over the years to include a wider fusion of American stylings. Tickets for this show start at $29.

Tickets to see The Fabulous Thunderbirds are $29, and $39 for premier seating. For more information on upcoming shows or to purchase tickets call the box office at 603-536-2551 or go online at: flyingmonkeyNH.com.