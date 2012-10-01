Andover High School Reunion

Saturday, July 8 at 10 AM

By Judith Perreault

In a 1950 issue of the Blue and White Banner there was a piece called “Mirrors”. Here are some excerpts: “What is a mirror? A piece of glass into which one peers hoping with every look to find himself more beautiful. To some it is, but to me a mirror is more than a looking glass. I have seen an old man's tired dark eyes so weary yet mirroring the deep satisfaction of a life well lived, of a job well done.”

Join us at the Andover High School reunion and hear the rest of this piece and who wrote it. I wonder if the person remembers it. What do our eyes reveal about our lives and what have we done since our school days? Did we reach our goals?

Come join us on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 10.00 AM for our annual reunion and get some answers. We will be meeting at the Andover Elementary/Middle School (old high school). We will follow the usual schedule of visiting, meeting, and pictures in the morning and a pot luck lunch around Noon. Bring your own chair, beverage, and memories, but no mirrors.