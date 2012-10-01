Andover Real Estate Transactions, April 16 – May 15, 2017

On April 17, TRT Real Estate LLC sold 10 Lawrence Street to Fowler Realty LLC for $249,000. The 3,700 square-foot Commercial/Multi-Family property sits on 0.09 acres.

On April 18, Lloyd Irrevocable Trust sold 24 Stewart Street to Jason and Julie Bisson for $184,900. Arthur Urie of Lake Farm Realty assisted the seller and Megan Mills of Elliot Hanson Associates assisted the buyer. The 1,620 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sits on 19.0 acres.

On April 28, Mark and Deborah Broderick sold 1.7 acres on Gale Road to David Bates and Donna Pourby for $43,000. Arthur Urie of Lake Farm Realty assisted the seller and David Cleveland of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the buyer.

On April 28, U.S. Department of HUD sold 274 Depot Street to Nicholas Hall for $83,559. Judith Richard of Perfect Choice Properties assisted the seller and the buyer. The 960 square-foot house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and sits on 1.1 acres.

On April 28, David Dash and Kellie St. Jacques sold 476 Franklin Highway to William Silver for $154,000. Laura J. Hallahan of Tall Pines Realty assisted the seller and Jeanne Mills of BHHS Verani, Concord assisted the buyer. The 1,296 square-foot mobile home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and sits on 3.73 acres.

On April 28, Kevin and Samantha Grunewald sold 89 Switch Road to David Dash and Lauren Holden for $169,900. Judith Richard of Perfect Choice Properties assisted the seller and Laura J. Hallahan of Tall Pines Realty assisted the buyer. The 1,445 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and sits on 7.29 acres.

On May 5, Philip and Anita Oelfke sold 40 Plains Road to Matthew Kemp for $240,000. Donna Muehlen of Your R.E. Co. by Prof LLC assisted the seller and Jodi Adams of Century 21-Circa 72 Inc. assisted the buyer. The 2,444 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sits on 5.31 acres.

Andover Inventory

There are currently 12 residential properties on the market, plus 5 residential properties under contract for sale.

There are currently 8 land parcels on the market, and 1 under contract for sale.

There are currently 3 commercial or multi-family properties on the market, and none under contract for sale.

Data from NNEREN.com/sold-properties and MerrimackCountyDeedsNH.com for 4/16/2017 through 5/15/2017.