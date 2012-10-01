Andover Horseshoe Club Announces Start of Season

Club plays every Thursday

Press Release

Norm Green, President of the Andover Horseshoe Club, would like to extend an invitation to everyone to come join them on Thursday evenings (weather permitting) for horseshoe season.

Sign up is at 6:45 PM and playing starts at 7 PM. Dues for the season are $20 to cover electric bill, paint, etc. Pay $5 each night and that goes back to the winning players. It is a draw for a partner.

Everyone is welcome and the club would like to see more new faces. Any questions, you can call: Norm Green at 603-768-3262, Glenn Lowe at 603-748-0181, or Estelle Howe at 603-748-2131.