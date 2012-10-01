Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet Hosts Poker Cruise Sailing Day

Saturday, July 15 starting at 1 PM

Press Release

The Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet is hosting its 6th Annual Lake Sunapee Sailing Day on Saturday, July 15 to promote sailing fun on Lake Sunapee. All sailboats, from sunfish to cruisers to racers, are welcome to join a “Poker Cruise,”

Sailboats are invited to rendezvous at the Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet Committee Boat between 1 PM and 2 PM just outside Sunapee Harbor. At the Committee Boat, each sailboat will be given instructions, a map of the course, and a playing card.

Boats will then sail to four mark boats on the upper end of the lake. At the mark,each sailboat will receive another playing card. Following the “Poker Cruise” each crew is invited to bring their “poker hand” to a reception sponsored by the Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet at the Knowlton House (LSPA) in Sunapee Harbor from 4 PM until 5 PM. There will be food and refreshments and prizes will be awarded for the best poker hands. There are also prizes for the best themed crew costumes. Join the fun. This event is free and there is no pre-registration necessary. The weather day is Sunday, July 16.

The Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the sport of sailboat racing on Lake Sunapee and creating friendships. It has been in existence since 1984.

All participating sailboats must meet all vessel requirements as outlined in the Boater’s Guide of New Hampshire.

If you would like to participate with your sailboat or want more information please contact Bruce or Kate McCloy evenings at 603-763-9610 or e-mail: katebruce.mccloy@nullgmail.com. More information is also available at: lscf.us.