Through the Reading Glasses, July 2017

By Janet Moore, Library Trustee

The Fourth brings July into focus for the Libraries. Our Annual Book Sale opens on the 3rd from 4-7 at the Stone Chapel for Andover residents. The book sale re-opens the following morning around 7:30 and runs until 1:30. There's no pricing: sales run on donations. So, after you're done with pancakes at the school and before you settle to watch the parade, step into the Chapel and peruse our collections. You'll probably walk away with just what you didn't know you were looking for!

And don't forget about the annual Fairy House Construction! Stop by APL on Saturday morning July 8th (rain date: July 15) and get ready to build. The Library has supplies, but feel free to bring your own-it's tons of fun!

Finally, the Little Free Library will be in place at Highland Lake Beach soon. Thanks once again to Gary and Gail Fitzpatrick for their beautiful boat-library creation. Take a book, give a book, and pass them all around. Enjoy your beach reads!