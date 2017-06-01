Center for the Arts & The Fells Publish Book

Features artwork and poetry inspired by The Fells

Press Release

The Center for the Arts, Lake Sunapee Region, and The Fells Historic Estate and Gardens, announce publication of a book of artwork and poetry entitled “Visual Verse,” inspired by The Fells.

The work of 12 New Hampshire artists and 18 poet members of the John Hay Poetry Society are featured in this 46-page, full-color volume, which showcases both area artistry and the beauty of a much-treasured regional historic site.

Publication of the book has resulted from “the collaboration of active, community-minded non-profit organizations that enrich the Lake Sunapee area through a variety of educational and cultural programming and events,” according to Center for the Arts board chair Jean Cronin Connolly.

“Visual Verse” is dedicated to “the legions of Lake Sunapee Region citizens who, through their shared visions and voluntary energies, have brought to life and currently promote the missions of the Center for the Arts, The Fells, and the John Hay Poetry Society.” Its publication has been made possible through an anonymous grant from a local foundation to the Literary Arts Guild of the Center for the Arts. The printer is Echo Communications of New London.

The book may be purchased for $15 at the Fells Gift Shop; Morgan Hill Book Store in New London; BookEnds in Warner; Gibson’s Book Store in Concord; and several other business locations in the Lake Sunapee area. Members of the Center for the Arts, The Fells, and the John Hay Poetry Society may buy the book directly through those organizations for a special price of $10.

Artists whose work appears in “Visual Verse” include Sharon Allen; Debbie Campbell; Grace Cooper; Elizabeth D’Amico; Elizabeth Beaudoin Gouin; Jennifer McCalmont; Lennie Mullaney; Gwen Nagel; Chris Reid; Elizabeth Slater; Patricia Sweet-MacDonald; and Tatiana Yanovskya-Sink.

Contributing poets include Dan Allen; Mary Blohm; Peter Bradley; Sherrill Atherton Crow; Amber Rose Crowtree; Natalie Davis; Joan T. Doran; Catherine Anastasi Feeney; Cynthia Jones; Robert Manchester; Catherine R. O’Brian; Anne Sarkisian; Liz Tentarelli; William D. Tighe; Dianalee Velie; Jody Wells; Pat Whitney; and Loa Winter.

The mission of the Center For the Arts is “to enrich the quality of life in the Lake Sunapee Region by supporting and promoting the Arts.” The Fells seeks “to welcome people of all ages to the Fells, making each visit an enriching experience with opportunities to explore and learn from our natural lakeside setting, our renowned gardens, and the historic achievements of statesman John Hay.” The John Hay Poetry Society invites all poets and poetry-lovers to its meetings on the second Mondays of each month at the Newbury Public Library.