Open House at Tucker Mountain School
Starting on Sunday, July 9 from 1-3 PM
The July Open House at the Tucker Mountain School will be held on Sunday,
July 9 from 1 to 3 PM. Visitors can enjoy some homemade cookies and lemonade
while browsing through the Andover Historical Society's collection of old
school books. Among the books on display is an 1867 copy of The Young
Dreamer by Mrs. S. Colman, a recent donation to the AHS. Young visitors
will be encouraged to do the scavenger hunt which includes finding the
widest pine board in the house among other things.
June 14 The school had 55 members of the national organization, Country Schools of
America visit. Never before was the school so jammed packed with one-room
school house enthusiasts! Needless to say, “our” little school was one of
the best if not the best they had seen. Susan Fineman, organizer of the
conference wrote afterwards, ” I cannot tell you how much the people enjoyed
Tucker Mountain and your personal story. They were absolutely enthralled.
One man who is totally involved with schoolhouses in Iowa actually had tears
in his eyes to get that deep into the woods to find such a treasure…”.
If you have never seen the school firsthand- come! It is easy to find from
the Highland Lake Inn- just drive or walk up Tucker Mountain Road for two
miles. This is your opportunity to go back in time 180 years! For more
information or if you have questions, please call 735-5586.