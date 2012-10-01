Open House at Tucker Mountain School

Starting on Sunday, July 9 from 1-3 PM

Press Release

The July Open House at the Tucker Mountain School will be held on Sunday,

July 9 from 1 to 3 PM. Visitors can enjoy some homemade cookies and lemonade

while browsing through the Andover Historical Society's collection of old

school books. Among the books on display is an 1867 copy of The Young

Dreamer by Mrs. S. Colman, a recent donation to the AHS. Young visitors

will be encouraged to do the scavenger hunt which includes finding the

widest pine board in the house among other things.

June 14 The school had 55 members of the national organization, Country Schools of

America visit. Never before was the school so jammed packed with one-room

school house enthusiasts! Needless to say, “our” little school was one of

the best if not the best they had seen. Susan Fineman, organizer of the

conference wrote afterwards, ” I cannot tell you how much the people enjoyed

Tucker Mountain and your personal story. They were absolutely enthralled.

One man who is totally involved with schoolhouses in Iowa actually had tears

in his eyes to get that deep into the woods to find such a treasure…”.

If you have never seen the school firsthand- come! It is easy to find from

the Highland Lake Inn- just drive or walk up Tucker Mountain Road for two

miles. This is your opportunity to go back in time 180 years! For more

information or if you have questions, please call 735-5586.