Salisbury Farmers Market Open Every Monda

New vendors welcome

By Helen Binette

We had a great turnout for our opening day at the Farmers Market despite the cool rainy day. We will continue to have fresh farm eggs, homemade jams and jellies, English muffin loaf, honey and honey byproducts, maple syrup, soaps and lotions, mustards as well as homemade pies. Pies can be ordered and picked up the following Monday. Bead jewelry, woven goods, antiques, milk and yogurt, and handmade wood items.

If you are interested in being a vendor or selling your extra vegetables and fruit this summer, please contact me at 648-2156.

We will be at the Town Hall in Salisbury on Route 4 every Monday from now until the end of September except holidays. The hours are 3 PM to 6 PM.