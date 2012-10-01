Sunapee Ragged Kearsarge Greenway Summer Hike Schedule
Sunday, July 1
Proctor-Woodlands hike to “the Bulkhead” on Ragged Mt. Difficult up and back 3 miles with views. Lee Carvalho 581-8585 leecarvalho6@nullgmail.com
Thursday, July 22
Trail Work Day-Give back to your local trail system and meet the SRKG trail crew. TBA
Andy Hager 470-6009 andrew@nullhagerinvestments.com
Sunday, July 30
Kearsarge Mountain Run-Kearsarge Valley Rd. to Mount Kearsarge. Difficult out & back 8.5 miles. Nathan Richer 344-0287
Saturday, August 19
Gile State forest Hike- this moderate hike will traverse some steep and uneven terrain.
Sue & Mike Chiarella 717-2222; chiarellalaw@nullmyfairpoint.net.
Contact Hike Leader by 5 PM Friday Prior to Hike