Sunapee Ragged Kearsarge Greenway Summer Hike Schedule

Press Release

Sunday, July 1

Proctor-Woodlands hike to “the Bulkhead” on Ragged Mt. Difficult up and back 3 miles with views. Lee Carvalho 581-8585 leecarvalho6@nullgmail.com

Thursday, July 22

Trail Work Day-Give back to your local trail system and meet the SRKG trail crew. TBA

Andy Hager 470-6009 andrew@nullhagerinvestments.com

Sunday, July 30

Kearsarge Mountain Run-Kearsarge Valley Rd. to Mount Kearsarge. Difficult out & back 8.5 miles. Nathan Richer 344-0287

Saturday, August 19

Gile State forest Hike- this moderate hike will traverse some steep and uneven terrain.

Sue & Mike Chiarella 717-2222; chiarellalaw@nullmyfairpoint.net.

Contact Hike Leader by 5 PM Friday Prior to Hike