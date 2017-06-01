Kearsarge Chorale June Fundraiser
Performing in the Kearsarge Chorales June 3 fund raiser, Summer Breeze, at Wilmots Red Barn were (back row): Joe Henderson; Rick Marsh, Chorale Chair; Nancy Tripp*; Donald Cox, Chorale Director; Margo Coolidge*; Jill Thompson; and Isa Rex. Front row: Kendra West-Senor and Linda Barnes**. The evening included delightful piano and vocal performances by members of the Chorale and an excellent selection of food provided by Bubba's. The Chorale, composed of 60 – 65 members, presents two major performances each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. Handel's Messiah, will be performed on November 18 and 19. *Andover resident **Andover business owner