Announcement to Our Readers
The Andover Beacon is moving! In the process of making our production more efficient, we are moving out of the Town Hall location. While we work on choosing our next wonderful location, we are devoted to providing the best service possible to our readers and advertisers.
We will still have the same phone number, P.O. Box number (149), and email addresses. If there is a need to meet with us for any reason, photos, stories, payments, etc., please feel free to call The Beacon at 603-735-6099 and arrange a convenient time with myself, or any of our team through email.