Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum Announces 18th Annual Powwow

July 8 & 9 at the museum in Warner

By Patricia Violette, Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum

The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum (MKIM) is pleased to once again host its 18th Annual Intertribal Powwow on Saturday, July 8 from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, July 9, from 12 PM to 5 PM.

Powwows focus on the fundamental values common to Native Americans across North America: Honor, Respect, Tradition and Generosity. Along with their families, thousands of singers, dancers, and vendors follow the Powwow Trail all over the entire continent to share and celebrate the culture.

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum will feature two fun filled days of music, dancing, storytelling, special exhibits, and much more. Visit the many quality vendors selling Native American arts, crafts, and supplies. You will also enjoy the traditional and contemporary foods available to fill every appetite.

Music is an integral part of Native American culture and there are few better opportunities to appreciate its beauty and complexity than at a traditional powwow. The drum is often heralded as the “heartbeat of the people” and MKIM is fortunate to host several of the best Northern and Southern style drums in New England for our annual Powwow.

Complementing the singing and drumming, you will find dancers representing different tribes and dance styles from across North America filling the circle with their energy and grace. From the brightly colored shawls and feathers of fancy dancers, to the joyful sounds of bells and jingles, to the regal elegance of the traditional dancers – this is an event you will not want to miss.

Powwow admission per day: Adults $10; Seniors/Students $10; Children (6-12) $5; Children (Under 6) No Charge; Family $30; Family Weekend $50; MKIM Members $5 and as always, Native Americans are at no charge.

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, Education and Cultural Center, connects people of today with 20,000 years of ongoing Native American cultural expression. The Museum embraces cultural diversity and encourages responsible environmental action based on respect for nature. Through exhibitions and programs, the Museum seeks to challenge and inspire all of us to improve the quality of our lives and our world.

The museum is open daily May 1 – October 31, Monday – Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday noon-5pm and is located at 18 Highlawn Road in Warner, New Hampshire.

Check out our Facebook page to stay connected to our events. For more information, please call 603-456-2600, visit www.indianmuseum.org, or e-mail us at info@nullindianmuseum.org.