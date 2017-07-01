Wilmot Woman Wins Kathy Anderson Scholarship

Awarded $2,500

Press Release

Kimberlee Esposito of Wilmot, New Hampshire was selected as the 2017 recipient of the 7th annual Kathy Anderson Scholarship.

Esposito, a New Hampshire Electric Co-op (NHEC) member and mother of a young daughter, will receive $2,500 to help continue her studies at New Hampshire Technical Institute, where she is pursuing an associate degree in General Studies/Business Management. She plans to go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Communications.

Named for the late Kathy Anderson, wife of retired New Hampshire Electric Co-op President/CEO Fred Anderson, the scholarship was created to help a deserving New Hampshire woman who is seeking to better her life through education.

“Kimberlee is a very grateful and motivated woman with a strong passion for her daughter and her continuing education. This was very clear upon meeting her in person,” said Fred Anderson.

The Kathy Anderson scholarship was established in 2011 and awards one $2,500 scholarship annually to a non-traditional female learner over the age of 25 who is a US citizen, resident of New Hampshire and is a member of NHEC. For more information regarding the Kathy Anderson Scholarship, please visit the Community tab at www.nhec.com. The Kathy Anderson Scholarship is funded by individual contributions made in Kathy’s name to the NHEC Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 charitable fund that has contributed over $3 million to charitable organizations within NHEC service territory since 2006.