Bluegrass and Barbeque at The Fells
Mark your calendar for this fun event at The Fells on August 6 from 5 to 8 PM. The Brothers House of Smoke brings the best authentic southern style barbeque. AJ’s technique redefines taste—it’s tender and messy in all the best ways! To accompany the smoky heat, enjoy a pairing of ice cold brew from the Flying Goose Brewery and the awesome upbeat energized music of the Cardigan Mountain Tradition Bluegrass Band. $50 per person. For more information or to reserve visit thefells.org.