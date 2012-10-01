Summer Music Associates Presents Altius String Quartet

Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 PM

Press Release

Summer Music Associates proudly brings the Altius String Quartet to New London, Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 PM at the First Baptist Church on Main Street.

The award winning Altius Quartet will present a program featuring some of the most beloved string quartets in the repertoire. The program will open with Haydn’s celebrated “Sunrise” String Quartet, a work that gets its moniker through its depiction of the sunrise in the first violin’s opening theme. It is considered to be at the zenith of his compositional career and contains all the elements that make Haydn so loved. The program continues with Dvorak’s famous “American” String Quartet, a work that was inspired by the composer’s experiences while living in the new world. They conclude with Mendelssohn’s masterful last String Quartet in F Minor, a mature work that includes all the sturm und drang a nineteenth century romantic can muster.

Children’s and student’s tickets for all the Summer Music Associates concerts are only $5, and we hope many families will take advantage of this low price.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available on the Website: summermusicassociates.org; by phone 603-526-8234; by mail, PO Box 603, New London, New Hampshire 03257; at the door; or (by check or cash) at Tatewell Gallery, Morgan Hill Bookstore, and the New London Chamber of Commerce.

Also in the month of August, Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play presents a rousing concert on Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 PM at the Sawyer Theater at Colby-Sawyer College in New London.

Triple Play is the name given to three outstanding and versatile musicians, Peter Madcat Ruth (on harmonica, guitar, jaw harp, percussion & vocals), Joel Brown, (folk and classical acoustic guitar and vocals) and Chris Brubeck (son of Dave!) (electric bass, bass trombone, piano & vocals). They have honed a vast and vivid repertoire encompassing Delta blues, Tin Pan Alley standards, New Orleans grooves, jazz gems and incisive originals. With all three contributing vocals, Triple Play delivers an epic sojourn through American music unlike any other band on the scene.