AE/MS Summer New

By Jane Slayton

It may be the middle of July but AE/MS is a very busy place these days as preparation for the 2017-2018 school year is the priority. When the year ends all classroom materials are boxed and labeled and the classrooms are emptied. Some classrooms are painted, all are scrubbed clean, and all have carpets cleaned or floors waxed to a bright shine. Cleaning has been complicated this year as the lift is not in service. It has been a challenge to get heavy supplies and cleaning equipment from one floor to another. We are ahead of schedule and the building is looking good!

Speaking of the lift, it will be replaced early this fall. While this is a large (and expensive) undertaking the bulk of the work will occur before the students return.

As we get closer and closer to our building project much prep work is taking place. Architects and engineers are on site measuring, testing, and planning. Many meeting have taken place as we move forward. Construction will begin in April and then go full force when students are dismissed for the summer vacation. This is very exciting!

Summer School is nearing an end. Students attending have ranged from first grade to eighth grade. Mrs. Kim Tilton and Mrs. Deana Crucitti provided a challenging work day but also allowed some time for fun. They will end their week by enjoying “Stuart Little” at the New London Playhouse.

Our school hosted One Light Theatre’s Performing Arts Summer Camp in July. Several AE/MS students participated in the camp. It was wonderful having the arts energy in the building and it was especially nice for our students to have this local opportunity.

The 2017-18 school year will include new faculty members. Alex Ager will be teaching the K-8 music classes, leading the bands, directing the chorus and providing musical instrument lessons. His enthusiasm and energy for AE/MS music education will be contagious! He brings his experience from the Kearsarge School District.

Megan Philbrook will be teaching middle school social studies classes. Mrs. Philbrook comes to us from Southside Middle School in Manchester. She brings strong skills, creativity, energy and enthusiasm. She has lots of new ideas for her social studies classes. Students will also notice new social studies materials in K-8. Most classes have a combined model of a text and a web-based program.

Kindergarten Orientation is Monday morning, August 28, at 9:00 AM. The new kindergarten students and their parents will have the building to themselves as they explore where they will spend the next nine years. The families will also have the opportunity to ride the school bus around the village to get a feel of what to expect as a bus rider. We are excited to welcome this new class!

The first day of school for all students is Tuesday, August 29. Students will have a three day school week followed by a four day school week as they transition back into the academic routine.

Stay tuned for details regarding a back-to-school picnic – all are invited. At AE/MS we celebrate both the end and the beginning of our school year!