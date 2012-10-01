AE/MS Eighth Grade Graduation

By Jane Slayton

Fifteen students culminated their K-8 experience at Andover Elementary Middle School on June 21. The students will move on to Proctor Academy and Merrimack Valley High School. This talented group of students has much to offer to their new schools and will most certainly make a positive difference over their high school years and beyond.

A slide show of the graduates from birth to present started the evening as families and friends settled in. The slide show was crafted and presented by Gretchen Hildebrand and Michael Wiley.

River Turnbull and Garrett Niemyer, a very talented 7th grade duo, entertained with “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars. Both boys sang while River played the ukulele.

Katie Bent and Jaimes Southworth cordially welcomed family members and friends to the graduation. Sadie Barton and Jazlyn Perkins led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Principal Jane Slayton shared remarks with the students and wished them success as they move forward. Superintendent Mark MacLean’s message to students was educational and heartfelt.

Liam Donovan and Kyleigh Fanny received Perfect Attendance Awards. Academic awards were presented by individual teachers and distributed among students. Several graduates received the Presidential Academic Excellence award.

Cedar Kiedaisch, Ayla Caron, Emily Abrahamson, and Jaimes Southworth came forward and shared speeches of appreciation for their teachers and families.

Superintendent Mark MacLean, Principal Jane Slayton, and Andover School Board members, presented certificates of graduation.

Students left the stage to the tunes of “The Climb” and “Don’t You (Forget About Me).” Family members and friends shared their congratulations with the students at the end of the ceremony.

Congratulations to Emily Abrahamson, Sadie Barton, Jarrett Benson, Katie Bent, Ayla Caron, Jim Clough, Colin Coolidge, Liam Donovan, Gavin Elliott, Kyleigh Fanny, Gavin Harvey, Cedar Kiedaisch, Ethan Meyerhoefer, Jazlyn Perkins, and Jaimes Southworth.