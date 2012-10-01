Eight Students Earn Perfect Attendance

By Jane Slayton, AE/MS Principal

Eight students did not miss a single day of school this year! The following students were honored with Perfect Attendance Pizza certificates on the last day of school: Grade 1 Kyle Hammond and Sydney Pourby; Grade 2 Colin Murphy; Grade 4 Kaden Fanny; Grade 5 Enrico Mori; Grade 7 Fenn Davis; Grade 8 Liam Donovan and Kyleigh Fanny.

These students are active in sports, the spring play, and other activities beyond their school day. The students in the play were here several nights a week until 5 or 6 at night from October until April. Several of the students played sports,both in our community and outside, as part of travel teams.

The students were presented gift certificates to Pizza Chef. They were also invited to ring the town bell during the Fourth of July festivities. Thank you to Scott Allenby for coordinating the bell ringing. It is both an honor and fun for the students!

Congratulations to the eight healthy, hard working students! I hope they enjoy a well-deserved summer break.