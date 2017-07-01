Andover Lions Club Presents Citizenship Awards

By Jane Slayton, AE/MS Principal

At the Andover Elementary Middle School Eighth Grade Graduation it has been a longstanding tradition for the Andover Lions Club to present the Citizenship Award. The recipients this year were Triana Caron and Elliott Norris and the presentation was made by Mr. John Hanscom.

Triana and Elliott are consistently kind, respectful and often lend a hand to other students. They are great role models for the younger students. They can be counted on to always make the right choice and to even encourage others to do so as well. They show their appreciation of others hard work to the lunch room ladies, the custodians, the teachers, and other students. Triana and Elliott are honor roll students and are involved in many sports and activities in the community.

The students received a trophy and had their names added to a plaque in the lobby that includes winners dated back to 1959. In addition, Triana and Elliott rode in the Andover Fourth of July parade in style. George Boyer of Sanbornton chauffeured the Citizenship winners in his antique Ford Model A. The students sat in the rumble seat and enjoyed the ride. Ernie the Eagle walked in front of the car to make sure the winners received full attention.

Triana and Elliott are wonderful examples of the AE/MS Eagle Code and great ambassadors for the community of Andover. They truly are good citizens!