2003 Annv. FLHTcivi HD: Full dresser with trailer, loaded, only 31558 miles, six speed transmission with a fear changer, excellent condition, too many extras to list. Asking $9500. Call 603-735

2008 Harley Davidson XL1200L Sportster: 6200 miles, maroon, like new, has after market seat and exhaust, and detachable windshield. Asking $5500 OBO. Call 603-735-5308

Triton Motocycle Trailer: Bought in 2011 new for $4500, Hauls two bikes, like new condition, all aluminum. Will sell for $3000 OBO. Call 603-735-5308.

Sea Kayak: Current Design Extreme, used very little, stored inside, excellent condition, spray skirts, Werner paddle, drop down skeg. $1300. 735-5599 or 454-8185.

Sony 24″ Television: Picture tube-type Trinitron TV KV-24FS120. Works well, good picture. Free. Call 735-5389.

Two old bureaus: One solid oak, spoon carved, $125. One pine bureau with original mustard paint, brown stenciling, $100. Both have original pulls. 735-5200.

FOUND on the Rail Trail: A gold charm of a church or school. E-mail a description to MyRoseDen@nullgmail.com if it’s yours.

More at Andover Yankee Trader!