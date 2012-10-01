Follow up on the Fourth of July Celebrations

Press Release

The Andover Fourth of July turnout was fitting for our 75th year as our citizens stepped up to make this celebration one to remember! By all accounts, this was bigger and better than last years. The ladies of the Blackwater Grange who started this tradition would be amazed! And now let's look at this year's celebration by the numbers.

We had 52 vendors on the Green; 50+ parade entries; 12 of the entries were original floats; 16 were vehicles; 6 animal entries; 5 marching groups; 6 contract participants; several firetrucks; a record number of people on the Green shopping, playing games, and parade watching; and 4 musical groups performed on the Green from 10:15 AM until fireworks!

The oldest Andover resident, Mildred Longfellow, rode in a vehicle at the head of the parade behind the Children's Parade…fitting to have the youngest followed by the oldest.

This year for the first time the committee awarded an overall Grand Prize. Speaking of prizes, here is a rundown of all the lucky winners:

Grand Prize: Andover Libraries

Floats:

1st – Andover Fish & Game Club

2nd – William & Brenda Brown

3rd – East Andover Village Preschool

Vehicles:

1st – George Boyer, Sanbornton, New Hampshire – 1928 Model A Ford Roadster

2nd – Roger Gross, Franklin, New Hampshire – 1959 Chevrolet Corvette

3rd – Ken Blevins & Sal Coco, Bow, New Hampshire – 1931 Ford Roadster

Animals:

1st – Teresa Somersault & Sandy Strout, Danbury, New Hampshire

2nd – Franklin Savings Bank, Franklin, New Hampshire

3rd – Maple Leaf Farm, Franklin, New Hampshire

Some new features of the day were Andover's beloved One Wheelers led by Percy Hill, the Becktash mini cars, as well as a parade appearance of the Kearsarge Community Band. In addition there was a dunking booth on the Green where one of our favorite selectmen spent most of the day under water! (Thanks, Jim!). Several new games for kids were also an added attraction.

This year the committee made a first try at a movie night. The movies and refreshments, provided by the Andover Emergency Services Auxiliary, were enjoyed by all who attended. Next year we hope to see more folks there!

Our annual raffle winners and prizes were as follows:

A night at Highland Lake Inn in East Andover was won by Jeff Goodrich.

Hannaford $25 and Market Basket $50 gift certificates were won by Carol Adams

The Italian Basket was won by Jim Delaney

Many thanks to the Highland Lake Inn and to Hannaford and Market Basket!

The committee salutes the two young singers, Garrett Niemeyer, who sang the National Anthem, and Cope Makechnie, who sang God Bless America; also to the AE/MS students, Elliot Norris and Triana Caron, who were this year’s Andover Lions Club good citizenship winners.

Many thanks to Jim Henderson and the Road Relics for trash can deployment and pickup, Toby Locke for setting up the Reviewing stand, Michelle Gage, Mike Elveth and Irene Haley who lined up the parade, the Pioneers who helped with parking of parade participant vehicles, the ladies who sang the 1942 patriotic medley, Steve Smith for assisting our committee chairman, Bob Ward, with the MC activities, to the parade judges, to Proctor Academy and to all the other people (you know who you are) who helped us make this 75th celebration a success.

Once again, if you enjoy laughter and the feeling of camaraderie, please consider joining our committee. You won't regret it. Our next meeting is on Wednesday, August 2, at the Andover Fire Station at 7 PM. Come join us!