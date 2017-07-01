News from Wilmot, July 2017

Upcoming events in August

By Lindy and Craig Heim

The Wilmot Historical Society's (WHS) Curiosity Shop will be set up at its usual spot behind the big spruce at the Wilmot Farmers' Market on the Wilmot Town Green, 9 Kearsarge Valley Rd., from 9 AM until noon on Saturday, Aug. 5 and again on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Shop will be selling the best of the best vintage costume jewelry, quality paintings and furniture, antique linens, unusual pieces of china or glass, old fashioned toys and tools, kitchen gadgets, and thingamajigs. All proceeds from the shop will benefit the WHS's efforts to record and archive the history of Wilmot and its residents.

The Wilmot Ladies Aid Society will be hosting the food concession on Saturday, August 12 at 6 PM. The dynamic rock band Diamond Special will be entertaining the crowd with classic Rock & Roll music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s while the ladies will be serving up delicious homemade offerings to compliment a hot dog supper.

An $8 supper plate features a steamed hot dog, homemade slaw, beans, pasta salad, cookies and lemonade or water as a beverage.

Don't miss this chance to enjoy the best of what summer has to offer, dining outside with friends and family and listening to live music at the bandstand.