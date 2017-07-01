New Member Welcomed by New London Rotary

Press Release

The New London Rotary welcomed new member Kelsie Clarke. Kelsie is a graphic designer/marketing specialist for Coldwell Banker Lifestyles. Kelsie will help the New London Rotary club with social media and its Web site.

The New London Rotary Club is committed to making a difference locally and globally. Consistent with Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self, Rotarians volunteer and fund literacy programs in our schools and over the last 30 years, New London Rotary Club’s Scholarship Program has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to outstanding students in the Kearsarge Regional and Sunapee High Schools.

The New London Rotary Club also partners with local organizations. Rotary serves a pancake breakfast and lunch at Hospital Days. Rotary helps deliver Thanksgiving baskets and donates to a dozen worthy local organizations in the spirit of helping others for the greater good of friends, neighbors and the community at large.

People join Rotary for many reasons, including community involvement, personal development, professional networking and camaraderie. New London Rotary welcomes individuals who reside in the territorial area of our Club which includes West Andover, Bradford, South Danbury, Newbury, New London, Springfield, Sunapee, Sutton, Warner, and Wilmot OR he/she must be employed by a company/business within the territorial area.

If you are interested in becoming a member of New London Rotary, contact Membership Co-Chairs Debbie Stanley at dstanley@nullausbonsargent.org or Steve Ensign at sensign@nulltds.net or visit the club’s Web site at newlondonrotary.com.