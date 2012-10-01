FSB Hosts 24th Annual Softball Tournament for Charity

September 20 thru 29 at Odell Park

Press Release

Franklin Savings Bank will host the 24th Annual Softball Tournament for Charity on Wednesday, September 20 through Friday, September 29 at Odell Park in Franklin. All proceeds raised will be donated to local D.A.R.E. programs and other youth drug prevention programs.

Teams are coed and participants must be 13 years of age or older to play. The deadline to register a team is Friday, August 25. The team registration fee is $225 and will cover the costs for the concession, umpires, and field maintenance costs.

Since 1994, the FSB Annual Softball Tournament for Charity has raised over $73,000 for countless local charities, including the American Cancer Society, local hospice programs, local children’s programs, New Hampshire Task Force Against Child Abuse, Mix 94.1 Cash-n-Cans, local animal shelters, American Diabetes Association, Odell Park Centennial Committee, local soup kitchens, the McDonald Family Scholarship, as well as local walking and high school Chem-Free events.

Donations are also welcomed and will receive acknowledgement throughout the week long event. To make a donation, please contact J.J. Winters or Tab Gerry, FSB Softball Tournament for Charity Co-chairs, at 603-934-4445 or via email at: mybanker@nullfsbnh.bank.

