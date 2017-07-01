Second Graders Create Non-Fiction Books

By Gretchen Hildebrand, AE/MS

The second graders of AE/MS spent their last weeks of school combining

researching in books and online- reading, writing, keyboarding, and

drawing-to create non-fiction hard cover books about topics that interested them.

Some of the topics were: How Chocolate Is Made, Giant Squids, Viperfish,

Sloths, Tigers, Cheetahs, The Harlem Hellfighters, Immortal Jellyfish,

Yeti Crabs, How the Titanic Sank, How the Titanic was Found, and many many

more! I learned so much from this project…and I think the students did, too.