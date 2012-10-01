Andover Real Estate Transactions, June 16 – July 15, 2017

On June 20, Principal Residential Mortgage Inc. sold 72 Main Street to Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust for $165,053. The 2,496 square-foot house has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sits on 36.5 acres.

On June 22, Therese Wetherington sold 22 O'Neil Drive to Richard and Lisa Cotnoir for $262,000. Stefan H. Timbrell of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the seller and Allison Lewis of Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty assisted the buyer. The 1,778 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sits on 1.14 acres.

On June 26, Emily Furtkamp sold 8 Shirley Road to Timothy and Dianna Wright for $265,000. Tabitha Lemelin of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the seller and Michele Holton of Angeli & Associates R.E. assisted the buyer. The 3,077 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sits on 0.21 acre.

On June 28, Daniel R. Kuchinsky Estate sold 219 Flaghole Road to 219 Flaghole Road, LLC for $150,000. David Liberatore of BHG Masiello (Tilton) assisted the seller and Dru Anne Cyganowski of Coldwell Banker R.B. assisted the buyer. The 4,200 square-foot house has 1 bedroom, 2 baths, and sits on 5.01 acres.

On June 29, Barbara Roberts sold 143 Currier Road to Marcia Stevens for $259,000. Marybeth Angeli of Angeli & Associates R.E. assisted the seller and Thomas Nephew of Century 21 Nashoba Associates assisted the buyer. The 2,400 square-foot house has 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and sits on 3.66 acres.

On June 30, John and Linda Perry sold 1101 Franklin Highway to Douglas and Julie Brochu for $405,000. Jim Reagan of BHG Masiello (Tilton) assisted the seller and Cynthia A. Dumais of BHG Masiello (Tilton) assisted the buyer. The 3,005 square-foot house has 4 bedroom, 2 baths, and sits on 5.0 acres.

Andover Inventory

There are currently 13 residential properties on the market, plus 8 residential properties under contract for sale.

There are currently 8 land parcels on the market, and none under contract for sale.

There are currently 6 commercial or multi-family properties on the market, and none under contract for sale.

Data from NNEREN.com/sold-properties and MerrimackCountyDeedsNH.com for 6/16/2017 through 7/15/2017.