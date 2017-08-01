Friends of the Northern Rail Trail Summer Raffle Winners
The Friends of the Northern Rail Trail awarded prizes donated by local businesses and raised money to support trail work that helps to keep us walking, rolling, and snowmobiling on Andover’s 35 miles of trail. The winners were picked by 5 year old Jaidyn Hill of Croyden at the end of the Potter Place Fair on August 6th. First he chose the winner of the Trek Bike donated by S & W of Concord, Louise Thatcher of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. Louise is Pat Cutter's daughter who volunteers for the Andover Historical Society. Chuck Mahoney of Penacook won the other grand prize, two nights lodging donated by the Highland Lake Inn. Winners of the gift certificates were Michele Marquis of Sanbornton (Eastern Mtn Sports), Paul Couturier of Newton, Massachusetts (Belletete’s), Linda Barnes of Salisbury (Jake’s Market), Lily Bernhard visiting from London (Flying Goose restaurant), and Herbie Barton of Andover (Pizza Chef).
The FNRT thanks our sponsors and our neighbors for their support and we hope to see you out enjoying the trail!