Halcyon Poetry Guild Meets September 19

Tuesday, September 19 at 7 PM

By Thom Smith, Halcyon Poetry Guild

This newly formed group is meeting on the third Tuesday of each month, in the Andover Public Library in the Town Office Building. Next meeting is on Tuesday, September 19, at 7 PM, with readings on the subject of “viewpoint.” For more information, contact organizers Thom Smith at tsmith@nullkearsarge.org, or Janet Moore at jmpcilley@nulltds.net. Here are some poems from the poetry club.

ROOTS

My roots are important to me

For without them, I would not be

How can I begin to comprehend?

My lineage from beginning to end

Comprised of all who went before

And came to rest upon my door

Grandma Hazel, my mom and so many more

Who shared their destiny so that I may endure

Yes, I carry on, but in what fashion?

I bear my grandmother’s passion

Her love of planting in the fine rich earth

Comprised of lessons since my birth

Gram’s patient hand upon my brow

To pass on traditions and to endow

Me with the honor to carry on

THE OLD WAYS is my baton

I’ll teach you to cook with wood upon a stove of yester year

Her regal majesty should make you cheer!

To see my Home Comfort 1930 young

We’ll come full circle, a song well sung

The secret to roots would I belie?

To say, I see life through my grandmother’s eye

She always told me to, “Pay attention!”

Family roots are now mine to mention

By Diane Hall

Trails

Rail trails it is now

Out straight and back on to home.

Avoidance of back road hills and dirt

paths sprung with rocks

gives my ankles guidance.

Straight as an arrow fly my oversized feet

in firm marshmallows,

But I easily envision the fall-

All it takes is one stone's throw

to knock me onto gravel

before I'd go down.

Is it a twisted ankle,

another broken leg

or a cracked elbow joint?

Should I pack it in

and retire as my son advises:

“Just walk mom, an hour a day.”

No! I need the excitement

and the internal grumbling

that occurs as I curse

the uphills and sprint the downs.

I have to go up to sail down.

What's another bone to heal?

In the long run, just a bit of calcium

to replace.

By Janet Moore

poplar

exposed

to sun and snow and rain

to summer’s breath and winter’s pain

the poplar’s roots run down the stone,

scarred by storms, pale as bone.

descending

rivers to the sea,

veins extending from the tree

thin and wrinkled from the cold

seeking out an anchor-hold.

shivers

from the timber’s crown

spurs the roots to venture down

the jagged edge of granite’s face

and plunge into some fertile space.

secured

by mainstays in the ground

the poplar tree is now earthbound

to flourish in new england’s din

on account of adverse wind.

By Thom Smith