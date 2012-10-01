Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum Announces New Exhibit

Opening in September

Press Release

The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum announces another new exhibit opening in September. Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, Education and Cultural Center, connects people of today with 20,000 years of ongoing Native American cultural expression. The Museum embraces cultural diversity and encourages responsible environmental action based on respect for nature. Through these exhibitions and programs, the Museum seeks to challenge and inspire all of us to improve the quality of our lives and our world.

What does it mean to be an Abenaki person in the modern world? What does it mean to be an Indigenous artist? Native identity finds expression in different ways with each generation. Join Guest Curator Vera Longtoe Sheehan and MKIM curator Nancy Jo Chabot and as we explore the inspiration for Alnobak: Wearing Our Heritage and how this traveling exhibit has emerged from a decade-long collaboration between Lake Champlain Maritime Museum and Vermont’s Abenaki artists, community members and tribal leaders.

Wearing Our Heritage brings before audiences in New England a group of objects and images that document the way in which garments and accessories that reflect Abenaki heritage have been and still are made and used to express Native identity. These objects are made and worn for self-affirmation, to affirm connections with family, clan, band and tribe, and to express identity within the geographical locale co-occupied with mainstream culture. We hope that this exhibition will encourage public engagement and understanding of some of the issues associated with Native identity and recognition, and evolving creative expression by members of a traditional culture.

“Identity is a negotiation between what others expect of you and what you expect of yourself,” says Frederick M. Wiseman, Ph. D., Abenaki scholar and activist, who has spent several decades gathering, interpreting, and reconstructing artwork, artifacts, images and traditions of the Abenaki throughout the Northeast.

This special traveling exhibition developed through a partnership of the Vermont Abenaki Arts Association and the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum will be displayed in the contemporary art gallery from September through November.

Vera Longtoe Sheehan is an Abenaki teaching artist, activist and Director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association. She offers educational programs on Native American culture, traditions and crafts, which are appropriate for audiences of all ages. She has been doing lectures and demonstrations at tribal events, schools, museums and historic sites for almost twenty years. She is a citizen of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe and member of the Woodland Confederacy, a living history organization.

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum was founded in 1990 by Charles “Bud” and Nancy Thompson as an educational and cultural center to connect visitors with Native American culture, past and present, and to encourage respect for our environment. The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum seeks to challenge all of us to improve the quality of our lives and our world. The museum is open daily May 1 – October 31, Monday – Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday noon-5pm and is located at 18 Highlawn Road in Warner, New Hampshire.

Check out our Facebook page to stay connected to our events. For more information, please call 603-456-2600, visit our Web site at www.indianmuseum.org or e-mail us at info@nullindianmuseum.org.