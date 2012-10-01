Franklin Animal Shelter Hosts Paws in the Park

Saturday, September 23 starting at 8:30 AM

Press Release

On Saturday, September 23rd, the Franklin Animal Shelter will be hosting its third annual Paws in the Park fundraiser sponsored by Watts Water Technology. The event will be held at Odell Park in Franklin starting at 8:30 AM with our ‘Paws Walk’ and continuing until 2 PM with live dog demonstrations, vendors, Stew Competition and fun. Mix 94.1 will be doing a live broadcast from 11 AM to 2 PM. The suggested Entry fee is $5.00 (waived with $20.00 in pledges for walkers). Registration for the Walk starts @ 8:30 AM, with the Walk beginning at 9 AM. To register on line, visit our Web site at: www.franklinanimalshelter.com

This Event is rain or shine! Should you choose not to walk due to inclement weather, please mail your pledge sheet & donations to: Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, New Hampshire 03235; checks should be made payable to Franklin Animal Shelter.

This year’s Event will include Agility Demonstrations by WeonaK9, Franklin; Herding Demonstrations by Riverbank Farm, Salisbury; Disc Dog Demonstrations by Granite State Disc Dogs, Holderness; and Belmont PD K9 Demonstrations. There will be vendors and a Stew Competition.

We are looking for walkers, vendors and stew contestants. If interested in participating please contact the Animal Shelter or the contact below.

The Franklin Animal Shelter provides a place where Good Samaritan rescuers and those no longer able to care for pets can turn for help. The Shelter provides food, warm beds, needed medical attention and loving care.

The Franklin Animal Shelter is a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Tax deductible contributions may be made through the Web site, www.franklinanimalshelter.com, or mailed to PO Box 265, Franklin, New Hampshire 03235

Be the set of hands that saves a set of paws.

For more information, please contact Christine Dzujna at 603-934-7163