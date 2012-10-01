Curiosity Shops Season Ending Sale
Saturday, September 2 starting at 9 AM
The Wilmot Historical Society's Curiosity Shop season-ending blowout sale is Saturday, Sept. 2 at the fabulous Wilmot Farmers' Market at 9 Kearsarge Valley Rd. on the Wilmot town green from 9 am to noon. Don't miss it!
A whole flatbed trailer of treasure will be spread out in the Shop's usual spot behind the big spruce next to the town office building including vintage tools, lovely antique linens, a gorgeous antique game table, fold up poker table, glassware, a pair of Bianchi racing bikes and thingamajigs all priced to go at bargain fundraising prices. See you there!