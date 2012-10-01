Winners of the Annual National Coloring Day Contest

Press Release

In an exciting reveal on their Facebook page, Franklin VNA & Hospice announced the winners for its first annual National Coloring Day Coloring Contest! Winning entries are shown on their page and also appear on their Web site, www.FranklinVNA.org.

“We were excited to see so many great entries for a first time contest,” said Jill Worster, Clinical Administrative Assistant at Franklin VNA.

Winners in the 15 and up category were Mary Kaye (first), Nikki Miller (second), and Jessica Adams (third).

Winners in the 9-14-year-old group included Jakob Summersett (first), Trina Hanks (second), and Emalee Drew (third), while in the 8 and younger category Mylie Keith (first), Ellie Cannon (second), and Chelsea Adams (third) all earned prizes as well.

“We feel so grateful to the local businesses that donated the prizes,” said Barbara Normandin, Franklin VNA’s Executive Director. “It was a wonderful way to bring some joy to the community and showcase our great local businesses and their warm hearts!”

Prizes included gift cards to The Franklin Studio, Ralph and Jo’s, Dipsy Doodle, Central Sweets, The Soda Shoppe, all of Franklin, and the Tilton Dairy Queen.

Franklin VNA is planning a display with all the entries featured in it so everyone can get a chance to see the creativity and effort that went into the entries.

Congratulations to all the winners!