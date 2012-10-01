Salisbury Historical Society Scholarship Benefit Concert

Sunday, September 10 at 3 PM

Press Release

The Atlantic String Trio will perform works of J.S.Bach and L. Boccherini on Sunday, Sept

10 at 3:00PM at the Olde Baptist Meeting House, Rte. 4, Salisbury N.H.

Admission $20.00 which includes complimentary wine and cheese.

The Atlantic String Trio is a Boston based ensemble of violin,viola and

cello. The players have concertized in both national and international

venues. The Olde Bapist Meeting House has excellent acoustics particularly

well suited for Chamber Music. Please join us for a lovely afternoon of

Chamber Music in this Historical setting and support our academic

scholarship program for our future leaders. Ticket purchase and donations

may be made at the concert or by mail–SHS, PO Box 263, Salisbury New Hampshire. 03268