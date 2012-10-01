Salisbury Historical Society Scholarship Benefit Concert
Sunday, September 10 at 3 PM
The Atlantic String Trio will perform works of J.S.Bach and L. Boccherini on Sunday, Sept
10 at 3:00PM at the Olde Baptist Meeting House, Rte. 4, Salisbury N.H.
Admission $20.00 which includes complimentary wine and cheese.
The Atlantic String Trio is a Boston based ensemble of violin,viola and
cello. The players have concertized in both national and international
venues. The Olde Bapist Meeting House has excellent acoustics particularly
well suited for Chamber Music. Please join us for a lovely afternoon of
Chamber Music in this Historical setting and support our academic
scholarship program for our future leaders. Ticket purchase and donations
may be made at the concert or by mail–SHS, PO Box 263, Salisbury New Hampshire. 03268