Ausbon Sargent Upcoming Events

Press Release

6th Annual Kearsarge Klassic Dirt Road Century and Randonnee – Saturday, September 9, 2017

Starting and finishing at the New London Historical Society, we offer a number of possible biking routes, through some of the most beautiful New Hampshire countryside in the state, to entice and challenge riders of all abilities. For more information and to register fort his event, please check out:

www.bikereg.com/kearsarge-klassic-dirt-road-randonnee-pre-registration-only This event is sponsored by the New Hampshire Cycling Club and the New London Historical Society.

The Once and Future Forests of New England: Climate and our Changing Landscape – Thursday, September 21st, 7pm – Wheeler Hall, Colby-Sawyer College

Speaker Hank Art, Ph.D has been a Professor of Biology at Williams College since 1970 where he teaches courses in Ecology, Field Botany and Plant Natural History, and Environmental Planning. His research interests include long-term ecological research in the Williams College-owned Hopkins Memorial Forest (and the relationships between land uses and ecosystem dynamics). Hank Art earned his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and his Ph.D from Yale.

Please contact Kristy Heath at kheath@nullausbonsargent.org or 603-526-6555 for registration information. This event is free and open to the public.

Smartphone Navigation Workshop – September 28, 2017 7pm at LSPA, Sunapee Harbor – Tim and Midge Eliassen

Learn how to use the GAIA GPS smartphone app that permits you to plan, navigate, track and record your paths in the woods. Learn to geo-tag photos that will pinpoint the exact location where each photo was taken. Helpful for easement monitoring! Available for both android and iOS phones. Check out the app beforehand at gaiagps.com

Free workshop. App offers a 7-day free trial but costs $9.99/year for your personal use.

Registration through Kristy at Ausbon Sargent at: kheath@nullausbonsargent.org or 603-526-6555. Limited to 20 participants so register early!