New London Barn Playhouse Presents On Golden Pond

Running till September 3

Press Release

The New London Barn Playhouse's historic 85th season has generated fabulous reviews and broken box office records. As our final production for the season, On Golden Pond features a cast of seasoned television and Broadway veterans as well as rising stars from our Junior Intern program. This beautiful and bittersweet play is the perfect bookend to this exciting season.

On Golden Pond tells the story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who have spent 48 summers on the shores of their idyllic New England lake. When their daughter Chelsea arrives with her new fiance and his son the couple's respite is shaken. Over the course of their summer on Golden Pond, the Thayer family revisits old hurts and finds new love in this bittersweet, award-winning play from Ernest Thompson.

The Barn is excited to welcome back Emmy-winner Gordon Clapp* (TV: 12 season of NYPD Blue, series regular on Chicago Fire; B'Way: Glengary Glen Ross) as Norman. Joining him are Jeffries Thaiss* (Barn: The 39 Steps) as Bill Ray, Scott Sweatt (Barn: Fiddler on the Roof) as Charlie, and Junior Intern Shane Boucher as Billy Ray, Junior. The cast features Barn debuts from Kathy Manfre* (Peterborough Players: Steel Magnolias, Our Town) as Ethel and Susan Haefner* (B'Way: State Fair; Weston Playhouse: Tenderly; Northern Stage: Mamma Mia!). Helmed by director Chad Larabee+ (Northern Stage: Mary Poppins, Clybourne Park) making his Barn debut, On Golden Pond is truly not to be missed.

On Golden Pond runs for two weeks, Wednesday through Sunday (August 23-27) and Tuesday through Sunday (August 29-September 3). Evening performances are at 7:30 Tuesday through Saturday and 5 PM on Sunday. Wednesday matinees are at 2 PM. Tickets range from $19.50-$40.00, with Student Rush tickets available for $18.00. Please call 603-526-6710 or visit us at nlbarn.org to purchase seats.