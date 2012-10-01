Andover Coffeehouse Features Dave Sherman

Friday, September 15 at 7 PM

Press Release

Bringing a repertoire of “hard-driving blues and laid-back folk tunes” all the way from Tyler, Texas, singer-songwriter Dave Sherman will headline the monthly concert at the Andover Community Coffeehouse on Friday, September 15, beginning at 7 PM in the Highland Lake Grange Hall in East Andover. As always, the concert is free and open to the public (though donations are gratefully accepted).

Sherman's official bio states: “His songs are wrapped around a voice that is as much a part of the Mississippi Delta as cotton fields and paddle wheels. He has shared the stage with such acts as The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Blood Sweat & Tears, Livingston Taylor … and Preston.” The bio does not say who (or what) Preston is.

For additional information, and to preview Sherman's artistry, go to davesherman.com.

Also appearing onstage will be up to a dozen open-microphone performers, whose contributions in previous months have ranged from the spoken word to show-business, jazz, folk, bluegrass, and country-and-western tunes.

Sponsor for the evening is the newly formed Halcyon Poetry Guild of Andover, whose poetry workshops on the third Tuesday of each month (next meeting: Sept. 19) are open to area poets and would-be poets. The group meets at 7 PM in the Andover Public Library in Andover Village. Sponsor contributions help support renovation of the Grange Hall, which is owned by the Andover Congregational Church.

Looking ahead: The Friday, October 20, “third-Friday” concert will feature a performance by Zak Trojano, billed as “a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, a finger-style guitar player, a fly-fisherman, and a beer drinker.” See the October Beacon for details, and zaktrojano.com for performer information.

Doors to the Grange Hall will open at 6 PM for food purchases offered by the Andover Congregational Church and for open-mic sign-ins on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A photographic record of past Coffeehouse performers, both headliners and open-mic participants, is shown on the Coffeehouse Web site at andovercoffeehouse.org, and on the Facebook page “Andover Community Coffeehouse.”

Video recordings of past programs are shown on a number of community-access channels across the state and are available for viewing anytime on Andover's town Website at andover.nh.us/ by clicking on “Town Information” and then “Video Archive.” The videos are produced by volunteers at Andover Community Cable.

The coffeehouse is located at the intersection of Route 11 and Chase Hill Road in East Andover. The Andover Community Coffeehouse operates under the umbrella of the Andover Community Association (ACA).