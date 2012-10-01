COA Chapin Senior Center, September 2017

Programs and Activities

Press Release

Tom & Tom’s Men’s Discussion Group

Mondays at 8:45 AM

We want to hear your stories and we’ll share a few of our own.

Come visit over an endless cup of coffee!

This is a walk-in program.

French Discussion Group

First and Third Mondays at 4:15 PM

Join this casual, friendly group to practice your language skills and have fun.

Participants at all skill levels are welcome!

This is a walk-in program.

Chair Exercises

Mondays and Fridays at 10:15 AM

This low impact exercise program is perfect for those looking for an

easy, effective exercise routine.

This is a walk-in program.

Walking at Proctor Academy Gym

Monday through Friday from 8:30-10 AM

Walk in the Farrell Fieldhouse year round.

Please call COA at 526-6368 for more information.

This is a walk-in program.

Outdoor Recreation for Seniors

Tuesdays at 10 AM

Join this active group to bike, hike, kayak and more!

Please see the scheduled listed in this newsletter.

Memoir Writing Group

Tuesdays at 10 AM

This is a walk-in program.

Walk-In Painting Group

Tuesdays at 1 PM

Bring your current painting project to work on. This is an informal group and

we’d love to have you join us.

This is a walk-in program.

The Search for Meaning : A Discussion Group

Tuesdays from 10:30-11:30 AM

(beginning September 26)

What gives meaning to this journey we call life? Who are we? Why are we? How are we to live? Where are we going? These basic questions are spiritual questions.

“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.” – Teilhard de Chardin

Come and join us and explore this search for meaning in the absurd, peace within the chaos, light within the darkness, joy within the suffering, healing within the brokenness of the human experience. Please call COA at 526-6368 to register.

Friends Program Bone Builders Exercise Classes

Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 AM

This senior exercise program helps strengthen bone, build muscle and improve balance. You can exercise while seated or standing using small hand weights. Classes are held in the Newbury Heights Community Room, 52 Newbury Heights Road, Newbury.

This is a walk-in program.

Tai Chi

Wednesdays at 2:30 PM

Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, New London, New Hampshire

This is a walk-in program

Line Dancing with Dee Connors

Wednesdays at 10 AM

Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, New London

Line dancing includes a variety of styles of dancing, needs no partner, and is lots of fun! An excellent form of exercise for both the mind and body.

Classes will be held through October 25.

Needlework Craft Group

Wednesdays from 1 to 3 pm

Love to cross stitch, do needlework, quilt, knit or crochet? We do, too! We'd love to chat, laugh, and get to know the folks who enjoy the same hobbies we enjoy. Please join us!

This is a walk-in program.

COA Bicycling Group

Thursdays – varied morning start times

Please see the schedule listed in this newsletter

Women’s Discussion Group

Fridays at 9 AM

Get to know your neighbors over a casual cup of coffee.

Join friends to visit, chat and share!

This is a walk-in program.

Bingo!

Fridays at 2 PM

Ten games for $5. Ten bingo sheets with 6 cards on each sheet.

Participants must be 55 years old and older.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to register.

Bridge

Duplicate Bridge – Mondays at 12:45 PM and Wednesdays at 9:15 AM

Contract Bridge – Thursdays at 9:30 AM

This is a walk-in program.

Games!

Poker – Tuesdays at 2 PM

Hand and Foot Card Game– Wednesdays at 1 PM

Mahjong – Fridays at 12:30 PM

VNA Foot Care Clinic at COA

Friday, September 1 & Friday, September 8 at 9:30 AM to 1 PM

$25 (doctor’s order required for diabetics)

Please call COA at 526-6368 to schedule an appointment.

Meditation Class

Saturday, September 2 at 10 AM

Meditation is a process of transforming the mind. It enhances clarity, concentration, relaxation and positive mind states while alleviating stress, anxiety, depression and other medical conditions. This is done by focusing the mind, staying present and being aware of thoughts. We will be sitting in chairs and will be doing some silent/guided meditation sessions along with contemplations. No prior meditation experience is necessary. These ongoing classes will be guided by Ilene Venizelos. For questions or to register, please call COA at 526-6368.

Parkinson's Support Group

Tuesday, September 5 at 1 PM

You are invited to join this lively, welcoming and supportive group!

This is a walk-in program.

Long-Term Care Planning

Friday, September 8 at 10:30 AM

Learn more about your options for long-term care with Wayne Blanchard from ServiceLink.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to sign up for this program.

Computer Class with Laura Thompson

Saturday, September 9 from 9 to 11 AM

(1/2 hour appointments beginning at 9 AM)

Are you looking for answers to questions about basic computer and iPad skills? Sign up for a one on one half hour session by calling 526-6368.

Morning Book Group

Tuesday, September 12 at 9:30 AM

A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman

This is a walk-in program.

Lunch is on the House at Abbott Library

Thursday, September 14 at Noon

COA brings you “Lunch is on the House” at the Abbott Library in Sunapee.

Join us for a hearty meal and good company as you enjoy this beautiful library. This is a great chance to meet up with old friends or to get to know others who call Sunapee home. Looking forward to seeing you there! Lunch will be held at the Abbott Library, 11 Soonipi Circle, Sunapee, New Hampshire. Please call COA at 526-6368 to sign up.

Movie & Pizza Night

Friday, September 15 at 4:30 PM

Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures tells the incredible untold story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaugh and Mary Jackson – brilliant African-American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch into orbit of astronaut John Glenn, a stunning achievement that turned around the Space Race. The visionary trio crossed all gender and racial lines and inspired generations. Please call COA at 526-6368 to register.

Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice

Flu Clinic at COA

Tuesday, September 19 from 1 to 4 PM

Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Replacement accepted (please bring card)

Regular dose – $30 High Dose – $75

Humanist Discussion Group

Thursday, September 21 at 1:30 PM

This is a walk-in program.