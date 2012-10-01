Franklin VNA Scores High Rating

Press Release

Franklin VNA & Hospice is pleased to announce the most recent Home Health Compare survey results show a 5-star rating in patient satisfaction for the agency, the highest rating available. This is also the highest rating of any Lakes Region VNA. In addition, Franklin VNA’s rating for wound care is higher than both the national average and the average for the state of New Hampshire.

Home Health Compare, established by Medicare to be a tool for consumers to use when choosing a home health care provider, was designed to be a source of authoritative information on provider quality. The Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS) is a national survey that asks patients about their recent experiences with a home health agency. All Medicare certified VNAs must use the HHCAHPS survey for their Medicare patients. These survey results form the basis of the Home Health Compare data.

The results from the most recent HHCAHPS survey, which cover the entire calendar year of 2016, show very high patient satisfaction results for Franklin VNA. In addition to the overall 5-star rating for patient satisfaction and the high marks for wound care, Franklin VNA also scored higher than other local agencies and higher than both the national and state averages in the following categories:

Professionalism of VNA staff

Communication between patient and VNA staff

Discussion of medication, pain, and home safety

Overall care rating of VNA staff

Patient: would patient recommend this agency to family/friends

“We are very pleased with these results, which come as a result of hard work by our staff to ensure that each patient they see gets the best care we can possibly give. This sometimes requires going that extra mile and our staff will do that every time.” said Barbara Normandin, Executive Director of Franklin VNA. She continues, “We are a small agency and, as such, we are able to collaborate with each other, combining the expertise of several disciplines, easily and seamlessly, to make sure that our patients get coordinated and compassionate care. We care for the whole patient and their family/caregivers.”

Franklin VNA is located in Franklin, New Hampshire and serves the communities of Andover, Belmont, Boscawen, Canterbury, Franklin, Hill, Northfield, Salisbury, Sanbornton, Tilton, and Webster. They can be reached by phone at (603)934-3454 or on the web at: franklinvna.org.