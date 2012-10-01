Fall Fare at the Wilmot Farmers Market

Press Release

September brings the final month of farmers market to Wilmot. A lot of things are changing. The leaves are a different color. Various vegetables have gone out of season while others are just beginning. The summer vacationers are being replaced by those preparing for wintering the season ahead. Along with the squirrels, marketers begin putting away their food for the months ahead. Wise planners begin to think of holiday giving and entertaining. Visiting the farmer’s market might even fit into your schedule better at this time of year and the music, camaraderie and products continue ‘til the ringing of the final bell.

The market boasts jams, jellies, pickles and relishes and a bounty of vegetables to freeze, can,or put into pantries for storage. There is meat to fill freezers and gifts for the holidays. There are yarns for making socks and socks already made. There are cards for sending and jewelry for adorning. There are soaps, lotions and cloths to wash dishes. Get a house for your feathered friends or sachets to keep mice and moths out of your house. The education tent continues through September with therapy dogs on the 9th, Eagle Pond Studio Architects on the 16th , Seed Saving on the 23rd and yet to be decided on the 30th. With five Saturdays in September, there is still time to visit the place of plenty- the town green from 9 to noon, at 9 Kearsarge Valley Road in Wilmot. For more info, call Margaret at 744-2244 or visit wilmotfarmersmarket.com.