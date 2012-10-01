Wilmot Community to Host Narcan Training

Thursday, September 28 at 7 PM

By Susan Nye, Wilmot Community Association

The Wilmot Community Association (WCA) and the Greater Sullivan County Public Health Network will host an illustrated talk and training session about Narcan® (also known to as Naloxone). The program will begin at 7 PM Thursday, September 28 at the Red Barn, 64 Village Road.

Speakers will include Pamela Drewniak, EMS and Emergency Prep coordinator at New London Hospital, Kirsten Vigneault, director, Community Health and Emergency Preparedness at the Greater Sullivan County Public Health Network and Tim Monahan, director of EMS and New London Ambulance Service. Representatives from the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department and the Wilmot Police Department will also be in attendance and available to provide additional information.

The program will cover information about how Naloxone works, training on how to administer the product and time for questions from the audience. At this time, Narcan® is the only FDA-approved nasal spray that is an antidote for known or suspected opioid drug overdoses.

“Following the 439 people in New Hampshire who died from a drug overdose in 2015, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services purchased Naloxone kits for distribution,” Vigneault said. “The nasal spray is very easy to use and the training only takes about 20 minutes.”

At the conclusion of the illustrated talk and training sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to practice administration as well as receive a free kit, which includes two doses of Narcan.

The WCA owns and operates the Red Barn, a community center, and Timothy Patten Park, a beach and playground. Founded in 1963, the organization promotes, organizes and provides facilities for educational, social and recreational activities in Wilmot.

More information is available from the WCA Web site, www.WilmotWCA.org and on the WCA Facebook page.