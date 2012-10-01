Danbury Grange & Community Fair September 9

Pancake breakfast starts at 7 AM

Press Release

Mark your calendars for the 103rd Annual Danbury Grange & Community Fair on Saturday, September 9. The fair is the highlight of the year in Danbury and people come from far and wide to enjoy it. The day opens with a pancake breakfast at the Danbury Elementary School from 7 to 9:30 AM. Lineup for the parade begins at 10 AM on Restful Road with all welcome to participate. The parade kicks off at 11 AM with the route going along Route 104 and ending at the Grange Hall on North Road. This year’s parade theme is ‘Remember When.’

Highlighted daytime events include children’s author Mary Lyn Ray, the Traveling Barnyard children’s petting zoo, and Lindsey Schust and the Ragged Mountain Band. Traditional, crowd-pleasing events include bed races at 12, a baby show at 12:30, and a Dutch Auction at 2:00. Events beginning at 1 PM include a tractor pull held at the corner of North Road and Spa Road and a horseshoe tournament at Independence Park. The day’s activities also include an attic treasures sale. A silent auction with many great prizes will run throughout the day and into the evening.

The evening is a great time to continue enjoying the fair. It begins with a ham and home baked beans supper including homemade salads and pies. Served family style in the historic Grange Hall from 4:30to 6:30 PM, the cost is only $9 for adults, $4 for children under 12, and children under 3 are free. Live bluegrass music by Cardigan Mountain Tradition will be featured at 7 PM. A live evening auction sure to entertain will follow. The evening will wrap up with a raffle drawing.

All activities are held in or around the Blazing Star Grange Hall at 15 North Road unless otherwise noted. For a complete schedule, visit blazingstargrange.org. For questions or more information, e-mail lisAMwindsor@nullgmail.com, or call/text 603-252-4440.