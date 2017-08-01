Backpacks Donated to AE/MS

By Jane Slayton, AE/MS Principal

Approximately 60 backpacks have been donated to AE/MS to distribute to students who might need them. There is quite a variety of backpacks including Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, and every color, pattern, and design imaginable. Each backpack is stuffed with any and all the tools a student might need. This is a wonderful gift and will be very much appreciated by students.

Backpack donations were made possible through Mead and Braley Company, Kearsarge Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and several generous families. AE/MS is very appreciative of this donation and will see that the backpacks are put to good use.

Backpacks are available for students in K-12. Please call or visit AE/MS if interested.