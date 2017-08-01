Saved under AE/MS

Backpacks Donated to AE/MS

By Jane Slayton, AE/MS Principal

 

: Karri Heller, Aiden Heller, Brittney Thoroughgood, Dylan Heller, and Principal Jane Slayton are standing in front of dozens of donated backpacks collected through an effort coordinated by Karri Heller. Caption and Photo: Jane Slayton

Approximately 60 backpacks have been donated to AE/MS to distribute to students who might need them. There is quite a variety of backpacks including Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, and every color, pattern, and design imaginable. Each backpack is stuffed with any and all the tools a student might need. This is a wonderful gift and will be very much appreciated by students.

Backpack donations were made possible through Mead and Braley Company, Kearsarge Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and several generous families. AE/MS is very appreciative of this donation and will see that the backpacks are put to good use.

Backpacks are available for students in K-12. Please call or visit AE/MS if interested.

 