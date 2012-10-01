Center for the Arts Presents Kearsarge Community Band

Friday, September 1 at 7 PM

Press Release

The Center for The Arts (CFA) Lake Sunapee Region presents the Kearsarge Community Band performing a musical repertoire on Friday, September 1 at 7 PM at Whipple Hall in New London. This “pops” concert will include show tunes, marches, big band medleys, novelty tunes, light classical pieces, standards, soloists, and more. The evening of wind band music is one that can be appreciated by people of all ages and musical tastes. All First Friday events are free and open to the public.

The Center for The Arts is a volunteer organization that hosts a series of free arts programs on the first Friday of each month in the Lake Sunapee Region. Working with business partners in the community, CFA strives to showcase local and regional talent for the benefit of the artists, performers, residents, and visitors to this beautiful region.

If you would like to learn more about the Center for The Arts or would like to volunteer, perform, or sponsor a program, please contact us at 603-526-4444 or CenterForTheArtsNH.org