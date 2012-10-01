Women of All Ages – Come Join Us!

Wednesday, September 13 at 10 AM

By Mary Ofenloch, ASC President

We are the members of the Andover Service Club (ASC). We have devoted our time and efforts to support our community while making new friends and enriching our social lives as a group and as individuals. We do this through monthly meetings and service consisting of fundraising for the financial support of 11 local organizations, and especially the ASC Merit Scholarship program. All of these efforts require dedicated and selfless volunteers.

Therefore, whether you are a new resident of Andover or a neighboring town, why not join us? All of us members can tell you of the many rewards and personal satisfaction in knowing that we are contributing to the betterment of the people of our communities. So, if you would like to see firsthand and hear what we do, join us on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 AM in the Highland Lake Grange Hall. If you are unable to attend but you would like more information, speak with a member or e-mail MaryO.ASClub@nulllive.com. I would be happy to answer all of your questions. If you are a working woman and you are not able to attend meetings, you may still become a member as there are many ways to help the ASC when you are available. So why not join us? We will welcome you with open arms.